Convoy of boats sail through Gainsborough on voyage to London urging 'save our waterways'
Organisers of the ‘Fund Britain’s Waterways’ campaign say the ageing infrastructure is facing major challenges, but isn’t getting enough cash.
A convoy of around 15 boats sailed down the River Trent at Gainsborough on the start of a nationwide journey which will end outside the Houses of Parliament.
The campaign is being backed by around 130 organisations that use or appreciate the UK’s canals, rivers and streams.
The government says it recognises the groups’ importance and is supporting various organisations’ work.
The boats honked their horns to cheers from onlookers as they sailed through Gainsborough this morning.
David Pullen, East Midlands chair of the Inland Waterways Association, said: “The government hasn’t increased funding in the last five years as inflation has gone up, which is creating real issues for waterways infrastructure.
“Most of it is 250-years-old, built for the Industrial Revolution.
“If it’s allowed to fall into disrepair, there will be grave danger it’s never restored.”
He said many of Lincolnshire’s waterways had too much silt, which can increase the risk of flooding, and urgently needed investment.
Andy Jee, a volunteer with the Canals and River Trust charity that has previously managed projects on Lincolnshire’s rivers, said: “The waterways are crucial for keeping up with climate change.
“They can replenish reservoirs and supply people in the dryer areas, particularly the south and east. A huge opportunity for the future could be lost.
“Their condition also clearly affects flooding. Some areas have built ‘smart canals’, which can be lowered to prepare for flood water.”
The boats will cross the country’s rivers before finally arriving in London in May.
A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “We recognise the wide range of benefits that our inland waterways bring, and we are currently providing the Canal and River Trust with an annual grant of £52.6 million to support that.
“We have agreed to provide substantial new grant funding for the Trust of £401 million over 10 years from 2027, reflecting the continued value that we place on our inland waterways.”
