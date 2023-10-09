Council champions sustainability during Green Libraries Week.
Councillors and officers from West Lindsey District Council visited Gainsborough
Library and Market Rasen Library to talk to local people about the small steps they
can do which can have a big impact on the environment and to them financially.
The events offered a range of resources, from carbon calculators to informational
pamphlets, which were designed to help reduce food bills and prevent waste all
aiming to provide a comprehensive understanding of sustainability.
Coun Stephen Bunney, Chair of West Lindsey District Council’s Environment Working
Group, said: “The council is steadfast in its commitment to extend this momentum by
hosting additional events, workshops, and promoting community dialogues.
“Sustainability is not a fleeting campaign but a lifestyle transformation that involves
every resident of West Lindsey.
“We're already witnessing the global and local repercussions of rising CO2 levels,
such as increased flooding and extreme weather events. Achieving net-zero carbon
emissions before 2050 is not just a goal; it's a necessity.
“Whether it's insulating your loft, installing a heat pump, or simply reducing waste,
remember that small steps, when taken collectively, can create a monumental
impact. Let's work together to build a sustainable, resilient community for current and
future generations.”
The event was a hit among attendees of all ages, including Christine Keyworth and
her three-year-old daughter, Beatrice.
While Beatrice engaged in learning about the environment through interactive activities, Christine took the opportunity to explore the council's initiatives and available grant funding for energy-efficient projects.
Christine said: “I already have a heat pump, which works great, but I was thrilled to
learn that I could be eligible for help towards more insulation to keep my home toasty
in winter.”
West Lindsey District Council’s Energy Efficiency Officer, Matt Lill, was at the events
promoting some of the council's grant funding options available for things including
home insulation and renewable powered heating.
He said: “We want to make environmental stewardship accessible and achievable for
everyone and show that making greener changes can bring real financial benefits.”
West Lindsey District Council is dedicated to creating a greener, more sustainable
future for its residents. With a focus on net-zero carbon emissions, the council also
emphasises the co-benefits of sustainability, including better health, job creation, and
an improved quality of life."
West Lindsey’s Sustainability Officer, Steve Leary, added: “We're thrilled to see such
enthusiastic participation from the community. It's not just about reducing carbon
footprints; it's about enhancing the quality of life for everyone in West Lindsey. We're
here to showcase what is happening in our district and signpost residents towards
financial incentives to make the green transition fair and just.”