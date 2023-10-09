Council champions sustainability during Green Libraries Week.

​Environmental awareness and the benefits of a sustainable lifestyle were highlighted as part of Green Libraries Week in the district.

West Lindsey’s Sustainability Officer, Steve Leary; West Lindsey District Council’s Energy Efficiency Officer, Matt Lill with Christine Keyworth and her three-year-old daughter, Beatrice at Market Rasen Library. Image: WLDC

Councillors and officers from West Lindsey District Council visited Gainsborough

Library and Market Rasen Library to talk to local people about the small steps they

can do which can have a big impact on the environment and to them financially.

The events offered a range of resources, from carbon calculators to informational

pamphlets, which were designed to help reduce food bills and prevent waste all

aiming to provide a comprehensive understanding of sustainability.

Coun Stephen Bunney, Chair of West Lindsey District Council’s Environment Working

Group, said: “The council is steadfast in its commitment to extend this momentum by

hosting additional events, workshops, and promoting community dialogues.

“Sustainability is not a fleeting campaign but a lifestyle transformation that involves

every resident of West Lindsey.

“We're already witnessing the global and local repercussions of rising CO2 levels,

such as increased flooding and extreme weather events. Achieving net-zero carbon

emissions before 2050 is not just a goal; it's a necessity.

“Whether it's insulating your loft, installing a heat pump, or simply reducing waste,

remember that small steps, when taken collectively, can create a monumental

impact. Let's work together to build a sustainable, resilient community for current and

future generations.”

The event was a hit among attendees of all ages, including Christine Keyworth and

her three-year-old daughter, Beatrice.

While Beatrice engaged in learning about the environment through interactive activities, Christine took the opportunity to explore the council's initiatives and available grant funding for energy-efficient projects.

Christine said: “I already have a heat pump, which works great, but I was thrilled to

learn that I could be eligible for help towards more insulation to keep my home toasty

in winter.”

West Lindsey District Council’s Energy Efficiency Officer, Matt Lill, was at the events

promoting some of the council's grant funding options available for things including

home insulation and renewable powered heating.

He said: “We want to make environmental stewardship accessible and achievable for

everyone and show that making greener changes can bring real financial benefits.”

West Lindsey District Council is dedicated to creating a greener, more sustainable

future for its residents. With a focus on net-zero carbon emissions, the council also

emphasises the co-benefits of sustainability, including better health, job creation, and

an improved quality of life."

West Lindsey’s Sustainability Officer, Steve Leary, added: “We're thrilled to see such

enthusiastic participation from the community. It's not just about reducing carbon

footprints; it's about enhancing the quality of life for everyone in West Lindsey. We're

here to showcase what is happening in our district and signpost residents towards

