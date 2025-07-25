Council leader hits back at climate change being used as ‘political football’

Coun Richard Wright pictured during the recent installation of more solar panels on NKDC's office roofs. Photo: NKDC

North Kesteven District Council has doubled-down on efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.

Net Zero goals have come under fire from Reform UK lately, with Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkyns not seeking to prioritise actions to combat climate change.

However NKDC leader Councillor Richard Wright said the Conservative-run authority would keep politics out of their goals, and fighting climate change also made “good business” for residents.

Their updated strategy aims to reduce the amount of carbon it produces by 95 per cent between 2008 and 2030, and wants to help residents reduce their own towards the same level of reduction.

Speaking at the Executive meeting on Thursday (July 24), Coun Wright said: “In other areas this is under significant challenge and is used as a political football – we don’t want it to happen at North Kesteven.

“[Lower emissions] means better air quality, environmental conditions and green spaces.

“Most importantly, carbon reduction means savings.

“When you [decarbonise] leisure centres, which have very high energy usage, you can afford to keep them open while bills are going up.

“We don’t run away from dealing with climate change.

“It’s good business, and I’ll challenge anyone with different political views to prove it’s not good for residents.”The council’s strategy says it “remains committed to the climate change agenda, recognising that the science-based evidence and climatic changes is forcing action earlier rather than later.”

The strategy targets nine themes which include transport, energy, industry, adaptation, building, and waste and water.

The council will commit £300,000 per year to reducing emissions, on top of an earlier £1.5m fund targeted at carbon reduction and ‘invest-to-save’ action, and recently converted its bin lorries to run on biofuel rather than diesel. They are also investing in more solar energy generation and air source heat pumps at ONE NK at North Hykeham to eliminate gas use at the leisure centre and future-proof the facility.

Between 2008 and 2022, NKDC reduced its carbon emissions by 44 per cent, according to information on its website.

Coun Wright said: “We’re particularly keen to highlight, for example, how better energy efficiency saves money, how living more sustainably can be cheaper and how planting more trees not only captures carbon but enhances flood resilience, environmental cooling, biodiversity gain and cleaner air.

“We’re also putting this into action as a council: insulating our properties to save our tenants and operations money; supporting those facing fuel poverty to secure grants to make their homes warmer and more affordable to heat; installing solar on our own building roofs to generate energy and reduce costs; helping individuals to live more sustainably; and promoting local environmental action on flooding, biodiversity and nature conservation.”

Coun Wright said recent heatwaves and flooding in North Kesteven had highlighted the urgency of local action to build resilience, motivating the council to continue to strive for more ambitious initiatives.

The East Midlands is currently in drought status after the driest start to a year since 1976.

Reform Mayor Andrea Jenkyns told Times Radio recently: “Do I believe that climate change exists? No.

“I’ve said for a long time, we need to ditch net zero and actually focus on economic growth.”

The UK’s hottest ever temperature was recorded in Lincolnshire when the mercury hit 40.3C in Coningsby in 2022.

- NKDC is also alerting residents to support for installing domestic solar panels under the new Solar Together scheme.

Lincolnshire County Council has partnered with domestic supplier iChoosr to start an initiative that supports private households to buy solar panels and battery storage for their homes.

Solar Together is a new group-buying scheme, which brings Lincolnshire households together to get high-quality solar panels at a competitive price from pre-approved installers.

Households register online for free and pre-approved PV suppliers participate in a reverse auction. After the auction, you will be emailed a personal recommendation tailored to your details, which you can refuse or accept.