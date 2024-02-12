Council leaders' "major concern" over impact of pylon plans could have on our communities

National Grid's pylon plans.

The National Grid’s £2billion Great Grid Upgrade will see new overhead cabling stretch through Lincolnshire between Grimsby and Walpole near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, along with new electricity substations.

​Leaders from the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, comprised of Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council, have now issued a joint response to the plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Nick Worth, Leader of South Holland District Council, Coun Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, and Coun Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, have said that while they recognise the national importance of major energy projects to help improve infrastructure, the “major impact these plans could have on our communities and environment cannot be ignored”:

"We are pleased to see consultation taking place in these early stages to receive feedback before any further steps are taken,” the statement said.

“We hope that we can continue to be actively involved in any future plans, and that all possible alternative options and views are considered, including the possibility of underground installation.

"The greater cost of this compared to overhead pylons must be weighed by National Grid against the need to protect our environment, the amenity of our residents and communities, and the devastating impact the proposals threaten to have on a £500 million local tourism industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is important that all available steps are taken to help minimise the impact on our residents and businesses and protect the unique character of South and East Lincolnshire.

"Most importantly, we would encourage everyone with an interest or an opinion to get involved, make sure they attend the online or in-person events, and provide their thoughts to ensure that our voice is heard on this significant project.”