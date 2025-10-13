Council objects to plans waste facility at former RAF station near Alford

The former MOD RAF airfield at Woodthorpe, near Alford. Photo Google Maps

A council has objected to retrospective plans to allow a waste management facility at a former RAF base near Alford.

Applicant Steve McCormack from MHD Construction Services Ltd has put forward an application to Lincolnshire County Council for permission to transform Strubby airfield at Woodthorpe.

The plans would allow for the open storage, sorting, separation, screening, crushing and blending of inert construction waste for recovery as a soil, soil substitute or aggregate up to a maximum of 75,000 tonnes per year.

The site sits beside the B1373, between the villages of Woodthorpe and Withern.

East Lindsey District Council said it has not been provided with enough information on the potential impact on residents living nearby – and has objected to the plans.

Phil Norman, assistant director for planning and infrastructure at the district council, said: “I have considered the above application under my delegated powers and decided to raise an objection to the application.

“East Lindsey District Council objects to the development due to the lack of information on the impact of the development on the residential amenities of the occupants of the dwelling in the converted control tower.

“ELDC requests to be consulted when further information on this impact is available.”

The county council is currently considering the plans and will take the ultimate decision. It is consulting with local organisations on the proposals.

Redmore Environmental said that the application complied with the Environment Agency Standard Rules Permit 2022.

MHD Construction also carried out a flood risk assessment and concluded that the application had a very low risk of flooding.

Environmental Noise Solutions Ltd was also commissioned by MHD Construction to carry out a noise assessment on the proposals and found it would have a low impact on noise levels in the area.

The company also carried out a transport assessment and said the facility was unlikely to create additional congestion or safety issues along the nearby roads.

The proposals have been delegated to the county council’s planning team for further consideration.