Pictures of the southern end of the Skegness Boating Lake surfaced online earlier on Tuesday, with users criticising the layer of green scum, commonly known as algal bloom.

The water was described as “absolutely disgusting”. However, the council has now stated that it will be treating the issue with a non-toxic chemical dosing.

Local resident Pete Hepworth commented: “It seems as if everything south of the Clock Tower has been written off and abandoned.”

The southern end of Skegness Boating Lake. Credit: Facebook

Lee Airstone shared his concerns, adding: “I’ve been past today and it smells awful. It was only refilled a few months ago, they need to maintain the water.”

A spokesperson for ELDC responded: “The council will be treating this algal bloom with a non-toxic chemical dosing. Once we have distributed the dose, it may take a few days to fully eradicate the algae.

“At present we can’t confirm a timeline in which works will be successful as consideration needs to be made for weather, water temperature, amount of bacteria present in the water, and many other factors.”

The area is just one of five plots of land in Skegness that the council has invited developers to develop as part of the Skegness Foreshore Masterplan.

Other plots include the Skegness chalet site, Southern Bowling Green, the former Festival Pavilion site, and Pier Field Chalets.

A separate plot of land near the Boating Lake, which used to be a crazy golf course, was recently sold for just £1, despite having a market value of around £280,000.