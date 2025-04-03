Council to explores risks of historic landfill sites in Skegness

Environmentalist and Coastline Runner Luke Douglas-Home.

Skegness is ‘leading the way’ by exploring the risks historic landfill sites may pose to communities living near them – and now the district authority is being called on to take action.

Environmentalist Luke Douglas-Home addressed the town council on Wednesday evening on what he refers to as ‘Britain’s toxic secret’.

Ahead of the meeting Luke, who is known as the Coastline Runner, told Lincolnshire World there are 20,000 historic landfill sites (HLS) across the UK that ‘pose an increased threat due to climate change, making them more vulnerable to releasing terrible toxins’.

"It must be mandatory that councils assess them – and Skegness Town Council is doing that,” he said.

"Skegness is leading the way on this.”

According to the Initial Site Risk and Responsibility Audit (ISRRA) report, there are five identified sites within the Skegness Town Council – Festival Pavilion and and South Bracing, ‘Cow Bank Sewage Works, ‘West Way, Old Brick Pits and Old Brick Pit.

“The report that Luke has done identifies a number of old landfill sites in Skegness,” explained Town Clerk Steve Larner. “His report identifies the risks that these might pose now and in the future for example if there was flooding.

"We have no knowledge or expertise in this and council were unaware of the existence of such sites.

"As a result of this initial assessment of the risks and responsibilities, Skegness Town Council has decided to refer the report to East Lindsey District Council Environmental Health who have a duty, under the Environment Protection Act 1990, to undertake an assessment and determine how to move this forward.”

Skegness Town Council has appointed a councillor to represent the authority and to ensure ELDC give it their attention.

Luke has agreed to assist and support the council in this process.

Lincolnshire World has requested a comment from East Lindsey District Council on what action may be taken in light of Luke’s report