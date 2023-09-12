Crossing the road in Burgh le Marsh to be better for environment after roadwords

Crossing the road in Burgh le Marsh is to be better for the environment after works to replace current signal equipment.

Works are due to begin to replace the current signal crossing in Burgh le Marsh.

Lincolnshire County Council is planning to start the works at the High Street crossing on Thursday, September 21.

Depending on weather, it is expected it will take three weeks and two-way temporary signals and a temporary pedestrian crossing will be in place for the duration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Richard Davies, LCC executive member for highways, said: “It’s terrific news that we can deliver this improvement to the people of Burgh Le Marsh.

“The current signal equipment has reached the end of its operational life and spare parts are becoming difficult to source, so we’re making adjustments to bring the crossing up to current standards.

“The pedestrian crossing will become the near-side Puffin type and the new signal equipment will be extra-low voltage, which will reduce the carbon footprint due to the reduced power consumption.

“We will keep any disruption the minimum possible throughout these works and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we carry out this improvement for the area.”

DATES AND TIMES

Advertisement

Advertisement

The works will begin on Thursday, September 21 and have a planned end date of Wednesday, October 11, subject to suitable weather. The work will be carried out from 7am - 5pm, Monday to Friday.

DIVERSION ROUTE

There is no diversion route needed for these works.