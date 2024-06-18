Delegation from Republic of Korea visit 'globally important' wetlands near Boston

The group visiting RSPB Frampton Marsh, along with representatives from the National Trust, Environment Agency and Natural England.

​Government representatives from the Republic of Korea have visited the Boston area to see its ‘globally important’ coastal wetlands as part of an international effort to protect, restore and champion such habitats.

The delegation joined staff at RSPB Frampton Marsh to learn more about wetland conservation and the significance of the habitats to migratory birds.

Attendees for the visit included representatives from the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation, and environmental non-governmental organisation the Eco Horizon Institute.

In addition to these, there were guests from the RSPB, Natural England, Environment Agency, and the National Trust.

The group taking in the surroundings at RSPB Frampton Marsh.

The group toured RSPB Frampton Marsh and Freiston Shore, hearing about the critical habitat and species conservation work being done to protect, preserve and restore saltmarsh and other wetland areas.

These habitats provide feeding, resting and breeding sites for migratory birds travelling thousands of miles between summer and winter homes.

Steve Rowland, area manager for the RSPB, said: “It’s thrilling to welcome environmental experts and colleagues all the way from the Republic of Korea to our incredible Lincolnshire coastline. Celebrating these amazing places on an international scale highlights just how important these places are for nature across the globe.”

The trip was part of a programme of visits to sites along the English East Coast Wetlands, which were nominated for UNESCO World Heritage Site status last year.

Another scene from the visit.

This mirrors the similar Getbol, Korean Tidal Flats which were inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2021, and which also provide vital habitats for migratory birds, including the critically endangered spoon-billed sandpiper.

The week-long visit included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the RSPB, the UK’s largest conservation charity, and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea, to officially commit to working together to better protect, restore and raise awareness of Republic of Korea and English coastal wetlands.

Jae Young Shin, marine policy office director from the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, said: “We are very pleased to be visiting the east coast of England to see the globally important wetlands and to learn more about their conservation and management for visitors.

“The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the RSPB is important as it will strengthen our collaboration and the sharing of knowledge.”

England’s east coast wetlands span from the River Thames in the south to the Humber estuary in the north. This stretch of coastline, an area equivalent to two New York cities, is used by 155 different bird species.

This wildlife haven is a key part of the so-called ‘East Atlantic Flyway’, one of eight global ‘superhighway’ routes used by migrating birds navigating the globe each year.

The East Atlantic Flyway stretches from the Arctic to South Africa, connecting more than 70 countries, including the UK.

