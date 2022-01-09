Details of EU-funded river upgrade outlined

The scheme uses European Regional Development Fund money, also backed by a partnership of North and South Kesteven District Councils, the National Trust and the Environment Agency. Work at Lollycocks Field will involve the creation and improvement of a wetland area there, along with the refurbishment of platforms to the fishing lake. The planting of native species such as Marsh Marigold will combat erosion along the pond. Other developments could include guides and signage to facilitate learning about the site’s ecology. There will also be improvements to the current footpath to widen and stabilise it for easier access and use. More work will be done near The Hub, while the other two sites will come later.