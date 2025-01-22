Developers confirm completion of Travelodge hotel in Skegness on schedule

First guests at the new 80-bed hotel are expected to check in around late June.

The Burney Group was granted planning permission to build a six-storey hotel and drive-through Starbucks cafe on the site in January 2023.

Building works began on the site of the former crazy golf course on South Parade in June last year. The land, which had been unused since 2018, and was bought for a pound by the developers, had been valued at £280,000.

At the time, the acquisition was quite controversial locally, East Lindsey Coun Steve Kirk told Lincolnshire World the site had been "underused for many years" and the situation was a "win-win for everybody".

Daren Burney, Managing Director of the Burney Property Group, accepted that “"It always makes good headlines about getting land for a pound”. However, he stressed the company was “putting in a considerable amount of money that's in excess of £10 million.

This week he told Lincolnshire World the development remained on target ‘despite recent inclement weather’.

“We are still very much on schedule to finish the project in June of this year so that Travelodge can open its door to customers later that month,” said Mr Burney.

The development in Skegness is one of two new ones announced by Travelodge last year as the hotel chain continues its UK expansion. The other is at Harwich.

Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, operates over 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain. There are already six in Lincolnshire – two in Lincoln and others in Boston, Sleaford, Spalding and Gainsborough.