‘We have to start treating our environment with respect’: This is the message from the Coastline Runner after engaging with young people at Skegness Grammar School about plastic pollution in the ocean.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Douglas-Home joined forces with Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust to give a presentation to students ahead of the beach clean that should have taken place from Gibraltar Point on Sunday.

This was cancelled due to the massive clean-up operation organised by the local authority and partners following the ‘catastrophic’ collision between the Stena Immaculate and the Solong on March 10.

However, Luke said it was even more important now to get the message out that we can all do our to protect the ocean.

The Coastline Runner Luke Douglas-Home giving a presentation to Skegness Grammar School.

Since launching as the Coastline Runner in November 2021, Luke has run more than 700km around the UK and collected in excess of 670kg of rubbish, covering the east coast, all the way from Lowestoft, in Suffolk.

Luke told students at Skegness Grammar School that in addition to the plastics pollution from the collision, ‘millions and millions of tonnes’ of plastic enter the ocean every year from the land – and the impact affects not only the natural environment but tourism too.

"We have to start treating our environment with respect,” he said. “The amount of plastic pollision that comes from land to sea is anout 80 per cent.

"I have introduced the students to ‘binfastructure’. It’s not just knowing where the bins are – this has to be combined with good signs and good education.

Luke Douglas-Home, The Coastline Runner.

"All of us can do something about the plastics pollution coming from the land by putting it in bins.

"Whether that means better binfastructure, council behaviour on signage or our individual behaviour – to stop leaving crisp packets on the beach or leaving dog waste in the dunes – the amount of dog waste I’ve found in the sand dunes is mind-boggling.”

In his opinion, Luke said the natural environment was still ‘hugely at risk’ from the pollution from the collision.

"Plastics last for hundreds and hundreds of years, “ he said. “I reminded the strudents that just across the Wash in North Norfolk there is a breeding colony of fulmars and they are surface feeders.

"They are going to mistake these plastic nurdles of which there are billions released from this catastrophe in the North Sea as fish eggs.

"The breeding season is just about to start and the fulmers are going to pick the nurdles up off the surface and feed them to their young, who will feel constantly full will die of malnutricion.

“The nesting fulmer population at Hunstanton is 200 pairs and there are now 100 pairs, so it’s watch this space.

"It is potentially another halving of their population.

"The pollution problem that from March 10 will last a very long time because plastic doesn’t go away.”

In spite of the cancellation of the weekend’s litter pic, Luke said he was hoping to re-organise a run as soon as he gets the all clear.

He added: "I’m in constant contact with the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and hope to organise further litter pics.”

If you come across any nurdles or possible pollution along the Lincolnshire or Norfolk coast please call Humber Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 0344 382 0580 or email [email protected] - If possible, please provide a 'What Three Words' location or a grid reference to assist HM Coastguard to identify the exact location.