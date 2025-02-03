Dozens object to quarry plans next to houses

Proposed quarry on North Kelsey Road, Caistor. From planning documents submitted by Welton Aggregates. Credit: Welton Aggregates

Residents say a proposed quarry would “bring misery” to those living directly next to it.

Welton Aggregates has applied for permission to excavate 150,000 tonnes of sand from fields in Caistor.

The four-year project would take place on a field directly next to the Hadrian’s Way housing estate.

83 comments – almost entirely negative – have been submitted to Lincolnshire County Council, expressing fears over potential noise and dust caused by it.

One resident on Nevra Drive, the closest to the proposed quarry site, wrote: “Our home – along with at least six others next to the field – will be worthless.

“Who in their right mind would want to live next door to such an eyesore?

“The slightest easterly breeze and our garden will be looking like a desert.”

Another person living on the road said: “It will ruin the natural area of outstanding beauty,” adding “the noise will drive away wildlife and disturb residents”.

A Hadrian’s Way resident wrote: “This proposal will bring misery to those living so close to the proposed site.

“Those living in close proximity will endure noise nuisance, dust and reduced house prices.”

Another said: “Having only purchased my house two years ago, loving the countryside next to the estate, I wasn’t happy to hear about this development of a quarry.

“It will have a big impact on our estate with the high volume of traffic but most importantly depreciating house prices.”

Welton Aggregates says it will put up an four-metre-tall earth embankment (called a bund) to create a buffer from the nearest homes.

“Whilst it will be visible from the rear gardens of the houses adjoining the application site, it is intended that the grass and wildflowers will provide a pleasant outlook and mitigate any loss of visible amenity,” the planning statement says.

It adds there may be short term noise during the quarry’s construction, but the majority of work would be kept to reasonable levels.

“Best practice measures will be adopted and enforced on site to ensure that the noise levels will remain at an acceptable level during construction and once in operation,” it says.

A new access road would be created from North Kelsey Road, and the quarrys would be converted to ponds once work is complete.

The application is currently being considered by Lincolnshire County Council, and will be determined at a later date.