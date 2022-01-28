An ‘ecohub’ was held at the centre on Saturday morning (January 22) organised by Alison Fairchild, fresh from Hemingby church’s prestigious Bronze Eco Church award.
As well as talks by local experts on how to how to explain climate change in simple terms and the upcoming, controversial HS2 train line, there were also stalls by the Theddlethorpe and Biscathorpe protest groups, campaigning against a possible Geological Disposal Facility and oil drilling respectively.
Plastic Free Horncastle, The Woodland Trust and Lincolnshire Organic Gardeners were also in attendance, as well as Dr Louis Keal, who was signing copies of his book ‘A Gift for Conversation’, which is aimed as a gift for people to give to those who don’t understand climate change.
Organiser Alison said: “It went well I think. We didn’t have as many people as at the event we did in July but we still had a good turn out.”