Environment Agency officers called to fish deaths in drain near Boston
In a statement put out yesterday (Wednesday) the Environment Agency said its officers attended the scene and found a number of dead and dying fish as well as high ammonia and low dissolved oxygen levels.
A spokesman said: “They used chemical aeration to raise oxygen levels and took water samples for further testing.
“Our officers are continuing to investigate for a source of the pollution.”
They continued: “Further fish carcasses are likely to rise to the surface in the next few days which is normal after an event like this. However, if you spot any fish in distress, please report it to us on 0800 807060.”
Darren Snow plays at Boston Golf Club and was among those who have reported the matter to the Environment Agency in the last couple of days having noticed dead fish in the Maud Foster and West Fen drains.
He said: “I noticed fish dying about a week ago – a few here and there, but now there are thousands.
"Overnight it seems to have spread to the Sibsey Trader.
"There are carp, bream, roach and pike – quite substantial in size that take years to grow to that size. God knows what it has done to the snails and invertebrates.”
He added that he was also concerned about the amount of plastic waste that has flowed down and accumulated around the sluice gates on the Maud Foster near the golf club over the past six months.
"It’s a disgrace,” he said. When you see birds nesting on rafts of plastic with chicks surrounded by plastic I just don’t get it.”
The Environment Agency have been approached for a further response on the situation.