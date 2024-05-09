Environment Agency officers called to fish deaths in drain near Boston

A dead pike pulled out of the Maud Foster by Environment Agency officers near Boston. Photo: Environment Agency

Environment Agency officials have been called out to the Maud Foster Drain outside Boston after reports of dead fish seen in the waterway.

In a statement put out yesterday (Wednesday) the Environment Agency said its officers attended the scene and found a number of dead and dying fish as well as high ammonia and low dissolved oxygen levels.

A spokesman said: “They used chemical aeration to raise oxygen levels and took water samples for further testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our officers are continuing to investigate for a source of the pollution.”

They continued: “Further fish carcasses are likely to rise to the surface in the next few days which is normal after an event like this. However, if you spot any fish in distress, please report it to us on 0800 807060.”

Darren Snow plays at Boston Golf Club and was among those who have reported the matter to the Environment Agency in the last couple of days having noticed dead fish in the Maud Foster and West Fen drains.

He said: “I noticed fish dying about a week ago – a few here and there, but now there are thousands.

"Overnight it seems to have spread to the Sibsey Trader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bream also found dead in the Maud Foster drain near Boston. Photo: Environment Agency

"There are carp, bream, roach and pike – quite substantial in size that take years to grow to that size. God knows what it has done to the snails and invertebrates.”

He added that he was also concerned about the amount of plastic waste that has flowed down and accumulated around the sluice gates on the Maud Foster near the golf club over the past six months.

"It’s a disgrace,” he said. When you see birds nesting on rafts of plastic with chicks surrounded by plastic I just don’t get it.”