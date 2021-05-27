Environment Agency to continue Lincoln's £6m flood defence reinforcement

Environment Agency's Fosse Bank defence works.. Photo: Environment Agency

New steel piles are being driven into the riverbank upstream of Brayford Pool, reinforcing the existing defences and maintaining the area’s standard of protection as part of the Lincoln Defences Project .

Measures are being taken to reduce the potential impact on residents, including a ‘silent piler’ to significantly lessen both noise and vibration.

The work at Foss Bank is being carried out from a pontoon in the river, reducing the need for road closures and footpath diversions. A river traffic light system is in place with staff on hand to make navigation safe for boaters.

Residential boats moored in the area will need to be temporarily moved while the work is underway, and there will be some minor disruption to parking bays on Foss Bank.

The work is expected to be completed in October 2021, and is part of a wider scheme that will maintain the existing standard of flood-risk protection for around 4,000 homes and businesses in Lincoln, led by the Environment Agency.

The Lincoln Defences Project began in June 2019 and, to date, it has included the refurbishment of Stamp End Sluice and defences at Sincil Dyke next to Lincoln City Football Club, Stamp End, Dixon Street and Spa Road.

Work between Dixon Street and Altham Terrace, where 500m of new steel piles were driven into the Witham’s riverbank to reinforce the existing defences and reduce the seepage through the bank, was completed last month.

The embankment’s footpath has been reinstated, after it was temporarily diverted during the work.

When complete, the entire Lincoln Defences project will have renovated more than two kilometres of riverside walls and three sluices, as well as introduced environmental improvements. It is expected to generate economic benefits valued at almost £33m.

Morgan Wray, flood risk manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Lincoln’s network of defensive walls and sluices work well to reduce the risk of flooding to around 4,000 properties.

“Naturally, despite regular maintenance, they do need to be repaired, improved and updated from time to time.

“This investment will ensure they continue to offer the same reliable standard of protection for years to come, while – at the same time – introducing measures that will enhance the environment for wildlife.

“But it’s important to recognise that we can never completely eliminate the risk of flooding, and would urge people to check if they’re at risk, and sign up to receive free flood warnings via GOV.UK/Flood or 0345 988 1188. These will give you invaluable notice when flooding is expected, and details of what you should do to keep safe, as well as protect your home and valuables.”

The Lincoln Defences Project has been funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs as part of its commitments to reduce the risk of flooding to 300,000 properties across the country between 2015 and 2021, and to 336,000 properties between 2021 and 2027.