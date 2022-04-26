Environment on the cards for new Rasen group

Caring for the environment

Rasen Area Environmental Group formally adopted a constitution at a meeting in Queen Street’s CLIP cafe.

The group will cover Market Rasen, as well as Middle Rasen, West Rasen, Legsby and Linwood.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contact is also being made with Walesby and Tealby Parish Councils in a bid to also work with them.

Market Rasen’s Mayor, Coun Stephen Bunney has been keen to set up a formal group for some time and is delighted this has now been achieved.

He said: “There are a number of projects the group is already looking at for Market Rasen itself, but it is also important to feed out to the surrounding area.

“Our town litter picks always attract a lot of volunteers and speaking to them, we know there are concerns over the environmental as a whole.

“We hope this group will be able to bring together these concerns and show we can work together to help improve our environment.”

One of the main projects the group would like to tackle is the ‘wasteland’ on the corner of Chapel Street and Linwood Road.

Talks have been ongoing with landowners Tesco about this site, but progress has been limited.

The concept of a community garden is something the group would be keen to progress, similar to ones at Faldingworth and Donington on Bain.

Plans are also being made for an environment fair.

The groups’s next meeting will be on Tuesday, April 26 in the CLIP cafe at 6pm, when two guests will speak about their experience with community gardening projects.