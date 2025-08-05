Expect disruption as traffic restrictions for Skegness area come into force

Doubledays Lane, Burgh le Marsh

Drivers can expect a few days of disruption in the Skegness area as traffic restrictions come into force to allow roadworks to take place.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has submitted the following public notices to the Lincolnshire World portal:

TRAFFIC AND ROADS

Temporary restriction to traffic – Doubledays Lane, Burgh le Marsh

LCC has made an order to impose the temporary traffic restrictions on Doubledays Lane to allow for works to be carried out on or adjacent to the road.

The order came into affect on August 4, when the works began, and will continue for approximately 13 days. An alternative route for vehicles has been be signed.

Temporary restriction to traffic – Green Lane, Bratoft

An order for temporary traffic restrictions came into operation on August 4 when the works began.

The works are expected to continue for approximately three days.

Temporary restriction to traffic – Youngers Lane, Burgh le Marsh

The Order came into operation on August 4, when works began, and will continue for approximately 12 days.

An alternative route for vehicles will be signed.

Sandilands to Chapel St Leonards – Huttoft Bank/ Roman Bank/ Anderby Road

Lincolnshire County Council propose to make an Order which will be to prohibit waiting at any time in newly installed passing places along Huttoft Bank, Roman Bank and Anderby Road from Sandilands to Chapel St Leonards. Exemptions are included which will permit waiting for disabled persons’ vehicles and for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers, loading or unloading of goods, the maintenance of the roads, and works in connection with the supply of gas, electricity, water and telecommunications apparatus.

The Order will come into operation on August 8.

For the latest public notices published to Lincolnshire World, visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk