Residents in Lincolnshire are set to benefit from a new weekly food waste collection service next year, as part of a government mandate to help households recycle more and reduce environmental impact.

The introduction of this new service follows national changes set out in the Environment Act 2021, which requires all waste collection authorities – local councils who collect your waste from the kerbside – to collect food waste separately on a weekly basis.

It’s not a local decision, but a legal requirement aimed at improving recycling rates and sustainability across the UK.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), as part of the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, is working together with the district/borough councils to ensure a smooth rollout across the county.

Indoor food waste caddy shown with a liner in place — perfect for collecting kitchen scraps cleanly and conveniently before transferring to the outdoor bin.

While some areas will start receiving the service from March 2026, not all areas will go live at the same time. Individual start dates will be announced closer to the launch.

Households will receive two food waste caddies, one 5-litre indoor caddy (approx. 20x20x25cm) and one 23-litre outdoor caddy (approx. 30x40x38cm). Both caddies feature lockable lids, designed to keep odours, wildlife and rodents at bay, and their space-saving design means they can sit on top of existing bins if needed.

Weekly food waste collections will use dedicated vehicles – so there will be no mixing with other types of waste. Full collection details, including what to do on collection day, will be provided alongside your caddies when they’re delivered.

Importantly, no kerbside waste in Lincolnshire currently goes to landfill. This food waste will be diverted from the Energy from Waste plant to a specialist anaerobic digestion facility, where it will be turned into biogas – a cleaner, natural energy source – and fertiliser used by local farmers.

Outdoor food waste caddy pictured alongside standard wheeled bins in Boston Borough for size comparison. The compact design makes it easy to store while supporting food waste recycling.

Even if you compost at home (which is fantastic!), there are many items that can’t go on a compost heap. Residents are asked to use caddies for:

· All uneaten food and plate scrapings

· Meat and fish (raw or cooked) inc bones

· Dairy products

· Tea bags and coffee grounds

· Rice, pasta and beans

· Bread, pastries, and cakes

· Raw / cooked fruit and vegetables, inc peelings

LCC say they understand that bin colours can be confusing, so the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership is aiming for consistency across the county with new services – such as the recent rollout of purple-lidded bins for paper and card, and now, these new food waste caddies.

Executive Director of Place, Andy Gutherson, said: "We’re really excited to be introducing weekly food waste collections across Lincolnshire. When this service reaches your area, we’d really encourage everyone to give it a go. Not only does it free up space in your general waste bin, but it also helps boost Lincolnshire’s recycling rates and puts food waste to good use.

“Instead of being burned for energy, your leftovers will be sent to a local anaerobic digestion facility where they’re turned into clean biogas and nutrient-rich fertiliser for local farmers. It’s a simple change that can make a big difference – for your household, your community, and the environment."

To find out more, the team will be at the Lincolnshire Show on Wednesday, June 18, and Thursday, June 19, to answer questions, showcase the caddies, and share more about the new service. You can also visit the webpage at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/foodwaste