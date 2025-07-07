Farm near Alford helps Lincolnshire become strawberry-picking capital of UK

A farm near Alford has helped Lincolnshire to be crowned the strawberry-picking capital of the UK this summer.

The holiday destination, Bainland Lodge Retreats in Woodhall Spa, has been conducting a survey on the popular pastime based on the number of Google searches.

In the past month alone, there have been 231,000 UK searches for ‘strawberry-picking’, no doubt boosted by the warm weather.

And online interest in ‘strawberry-picking Lincolnshire’ has surged by a massive 567 per cent, highlighting how the county is seen as the nation’s strawberry hotspot.

Galley Hill Farm at Alford has been named as a strawberry-picking hotspot. (PHOTO BY: Unsplash)

The survey pinpointed five Lincolnshire farms that are particularly popular, and they included, in second place with 6,900 monthly searches, Galley Hill Farm in the village of Saleby.

A spokesperson for Bainland Lodge Retreats said: “Galley Hill Farm offers a peaceful pick-your-own-fruit experience in the rolling countryside.

"Famous for its variety of fresh soft fruits, the farm invites guests to pick their own strawberries, blackberries, gooseberries, raspberries, currants and apples throughout the season.”

The family-run Galley Hill holds a strawberry fayre every year to raise money for the Lincolnshire Marie Curie hospice charity. The fayre includes food, refeshments, live music, craft stalls and activities for children, and helped to generate £3,500 last year.

The Rye Lane venue is also well known for its caravan and camping site, set in matures trees and surrounded by acres of farmland, and for its glamping pods.

Topping the survey’s list of strawberry-picking hotspots in Lincolnshire is Willows Farm at Chapel St Leonards, which has amassed 27,410 monthly Google searches.

Just a stone’s throw from the coast, Willows Farm utilises raised tabletop beds, making picking easier and more enjoyable for the whole family. Customers can also buy fresh produce from the farm shop.

The other three venues on the hotspot list are Syston Park Farm Shop at Grantham, Spinney Farm at Lincoln and Peaks Top Farm at New Waltham.

James Trafford, estate manager at Bainland Lodge Retreats, said: “As an agricultural county, Lincolnshire is the perfect destination for strawberry-picking this summer.

“With its rich, soil, ideal climate and abundance of family-run farms, Lincolnshire offers fresh, juicy and home-grown strawberries for locals and visitors alike to enjoy.”