Fiftieth tree is planted for council’s golden anniversary

North Kesteven District Council chairman Coun Andrew Hagues, Council Leader Coun Richard Wright and Chief Executive Kath Marriott.

Fifty trees planted in communities across North Kesteven are taking root, in commemoration of the District Council’s 50th anniversary.

The fiftieth and final sapling to be planted – an oak located in a community green space off Sheldrake Road in Sleaford – is representative of the gold oak tree that features prominently within the council’s official crest.

This oak was taken from the coat of arms of the East Kesteven Rural District Council, which was one of the three councils that merged on April 1, 1974, to form the new North Kesteven District Council. Ultimately it originated on the crest of Kesteven County Council, a predecessor of Lincolnshire County Council, representing the ancient forests of the old county.

It mirrors the oak planted at Millennium Green, North Hykeham in April 2024 – the first of the 50 trees. The council aims to significantly increase tree cover, habitat and growth within its climate action response, to enhance the area’s biodiversity, take advantage of the environmental benefits achieved through increased tree numbers and advance towards carbon net zero by 2030.

The 50th oak tree has been planted for NKDC.

In total 15 species of tree have been planted at schools, pubs and churches, in cemeteries, areas of new housing and on village greens, playing fields and within established woodland with advice on suitability from the district tree officers.

As he positioned the Sleaford oak, outgoing council chairman Coun Andrew Hagues said: “Today, we are not just planting a tree; we are planting a lasting, living legacy. This tree symbolizes the growth, strength, and enduring spirit of North Kesteven District Council, which has flourished for over 50 remarkable years.

“Each of the trees reflect the spirit of unity, collaboration and pride that exists in every corner of North Kesteven. Each has been planted with care, with purpose, and with the knowledge that it will grow and flourish, just as our district has done since 1974.”

He drew comparison in the way oak trees are home to the greatest variety of species, offer the broadest scope of sanctuary, shelter and support and enrich the environment, soils and air, ‘just as our council has enriched the lives of our community for 50 years’.

“This tree, like the oak on our shield, represents the strength and resilience that have been the hallmarks of our district,” said Coun Hagues.

“As this sapling takes root, it embodies the growth and prosperity that we have nurtured together. It will stand as a living monument to our past, a beacon of hope for our present, and a seed of potential for our future.”

Coun Hagues was joined by Chief Executive of North Kesteven District Council Kath Marriott and Council Leader Coun Richard Wright for the short ceremony.

Countryside NK contract partners Hill Holt Wood said that an oak tree can support some 2,300 species, 239 of which are wholly dependent on it.

Additionally, during the last year, the council has distributed to 27 community groups and locations, a further 240 fruit and trees provided through the Coronation Living Heritage Fund – all contributing to the district’s tree cover,

climate resilience and biodiversity gain.