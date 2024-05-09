Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Industrialisation of the Lincolnshire coast with pylons, substations and miles of cables on a scale never seen before will ‘irreversibly change the character’.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) have pledged to fight the proposals after plans were announced for three further cabling routes and infrastructure coming onshore.

The projects will be classed as Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects, however, so planning permission will be decided by the government, and not Lincolnshire County Council or the district councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Colin Davie, LCC executive councillor for economic development, environment and planning, said: “In January National Grid announced plans to run a 140km line of 50m high electricity pylons through the Lincolnshire countryside, from Grimsby in North East Lincolnshire to Walpole, just over the Norfolk border. We have been extremely clear about our objection to this proposal.

Coun Colin Davie: 'This is industrialisation of the Lincolnshire coast is on a scale we have never seen before.'

“We have since received details of two proposals from National Grid and one from Osean which will see three further cabling routes and infrastructure coming onshore in Lincolnshire. Once again, the proposals involve cables running under the sea all the way from Scotland, coming on land in Lincolnshire to take power primarily to London and the Southeast.

“Whilst burying cabling underground has obvious benefits over large-scale above-ground infrastructure, with National Grid planning to carve up Lincolnshire through so many projects, we need to look at the cumulative impacts of all of these proposals and the detrimental impacts they will have on our landscape and the mental health of our residents.

“This is industrialisation of the Lincolnshire coast is on a scale we have never seen before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A substation proposed for Alford, for example, has a larger footprint that the town itself.

“If all these proposals were taken as one application by a planning authority, it would be refused due to the sheer scale of it and the impact, irreversibly changing to character of the county.

“We will not accept this piecemeal approach to development.

“It is our job to champion Lincolnshire and fight for the landscapes and the communities that would be affected so hugely by these proposals.

“Instead, we proposed that National Grid look to install this infrastructure offshore. This would be the most sustainable, secure, and cost-effective option and would mean the power could come onshore precisely where it is most needed, and not channelled through vast swathes of the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be writing to councils in the East Anglia – who are in much the same position – so that we can put on a united front against these plans.”

As reported: Sean Stokoe, Senior Permissions Manager for National Grid,has commented: "The proposals are part of the Great Grid Upgrade which due to rising demand requires five times the amount of electricity infastructure than in the past 30 years,” he said. “Pylons remain the preferred option because of cost for the Grimsby to Walpole transmission line which is also at early stages of consulation and would serve seven solar farms and two windfarms, serving six million homes.”

James Goode, Project Director for National Grid, has also explained infastructure already put in place for Triton Knoll and Viking Link could not accommodate the new supply and new cables would be needed.

He said : “Eastern Green Link 3 and Eastern Green Link 4 are a critical part of the new electricity infrastructure required for the UK to reach net zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Harnessing the full potential of Britain’s clean energy resources will enable us to be less dependent on global fossil fuels and will play a critical role in supporting the nation’s future security of supply.

"This energy will serve four million homes .

"We are always sensitive to developments in areas such as the coast due to tourism the but expect to have a workforce of around 200 who will contribute to the local economy.