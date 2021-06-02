Fire hazard concerns over fly-tipping across Lincolnshire

Fly-tipping is also a fire hazard say Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

More than 6000 hours were spent clearing over 1200 fly tips across East Lindsey alone in the last year - and now Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is joining in the fight to stop it happening.

Fly tipping is the unauthorised deposit of waste on land, and includes anything from one black bag on the side of the road to ten tonnes of rubble dumped down a quiet lane.

However, East Lindsey District Council will not remove fly tips from private land as this is the landowner's responsibility.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: "Fly-tipping is not only an environmental risk but a potential fire risk too. If you see any fly-tipping, please report it to your local council so that it can be removed."

According to ELDC, householders are legally responsible for disposing of rubbish correctly. If rubbish is illegally deposited householders could be fined up to £5,000.

Anyone answering an advert to remove rubbish still has a duty of care to make sure it is taken to an authorised recycling centre. ELDC advise: "Make sure you have their name, address, vehicle description and vehicle registration number. Any person that takes payment for removing your rubbish must be licensed. Always ask to see a copy of their licence.

If there is any doubt as to whether someone is licensed, check by telephoning the Environment Agency on 08708 506 506, or email [email protected]

Report fly-tipping by visiting the ELDC website here.