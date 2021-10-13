First trees to be planted at new wildlife garden in Alford

Annie Swift, founder of Evolving Alford, at the site of the new wildlife garden.

Spades will be hitting the earth on Tuesday when nine fruit trees will be placed in Platform Housing's Conlie Close.

The garden is the dream of Annie Swift, founder of Evolving Alford. She explained: “I wanted to build on the positives that had come out of the pandemic - such as the appreciation of the natural world, the interest in garden spaces and the focus on local living- so I linked up with other similarly minded people and we set up Evolving Alford about 16 months ago.”

Quickly the group identified a piece of unused land. “Our aim is to be a catalyst for new collaborations and the Wildlife Garden is just that” said Annie.

“We found the owners, Platform Housing, to be extremely supportive of the idea to turn it into a community wildlife garden”.

The venture is being officially launched at the planting, when the Eco Centre in Skegness will be providing native hedge plants.

Evolving Alford are keen to hear from any groups or individuals who would like to join the fun.