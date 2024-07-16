Flood alerts issued for Horncastle, Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers, and River Lud areas

The Environment Agency's flood alert map.

Following heavy rain over the past 24 hours, the Environment Agency has issued flood alerts in a number of areas in the county.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EA has said that heavy rainfall in the area around Horncastle means that the rivers are now rising.

The River Bain will remain at a constant high level while the Flood Storage Reservoir is in operation, with expected flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river this morning (Tuesday) onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a consequence, a Flood Alert area has been issued along the River Bain from Goulceby to Tattershall, including the River Waring.

The Environment Agency said: “We expect the river to remain high throughout today. Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

"We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for and clearing blockages in this location.”

Flood alerts have also been issued in the Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers area as river levels in the River Great Eau are now rising along the Great Eau, Long Eau, Woldgrift Drain, and Willoughby High Drain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river, but the EA has stated that flooding inside properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

A Flood Alert is also in place along the Louth Canal, Waithe Beck, and River Lud area, with expected flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river this morning.

The alert is for the Louth Canal from Louth to Tetney Lock, the Waithe Beck from Binbrook to Tetney Lock and their tributaries, including the River Lud in Louth. Tributaries may also affect Utterby and Covenham St Mary.

River levels are expected to remain high throughout the day, but flooding to properties isn't likely and flood warnings are not expected to be issued.