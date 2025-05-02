Forestry England seeks views on new woodland to be planted in West Lindsey

Designs of how the new woodland near Cadney may look, according to Forestry England.

Forestry England is seeking views from local people on draft plans for a new woodland it says it intends to create in West Lindsey.

The organisation announced last September it was creating a woodland which will cover 228 hectares and since then has done detailed surveys of the site, near Cadney, and developed a draft design.

The new woodland will have a mix of conifer and broadleaf tree species and be designed as “a beautiful place for people to explore and enjoy, a sustainable source of home-grown timber and provide a flourishing habitat for wildlife”, according to Forestry England.

The consultation opened on Friday May 2 and closes at midnight on Sunday May 25. People can see early design proposals and give their views through an online consultation for the woodland or by coming along to a drop-in event where they can view the proposed design and talk to members of the woodland creation project team.

The event will take place on Wednesday May 14 from 4-7pm at Cadney Church Hall, Station Road, Vicarage Lane, Cadney, DN20 9HS

To give views online people can go to the consultation: https://consult.forestryengland.uk/forest-districts/cadneynw.

Forestry England says it welcomes responses from individuals, community groups and Lincolnshire organisations keen to find out more about the plans and share their views. Updates and latest news on the new woodland at Cadney will be shared on Forestry England’s website.

The new woodland is among many Forestry England is planting and supports wider plans to increase tree planting across the UK. Following the online and in person consultation process, Forestry England will summarise responses and include them in a consultation report along with their response to the key issues raised.

They say they will publish the consultation report on their website. Consultation feedback and further surveys will help shape the final design proposal which the woodland creation team will submit to the Forestry Commission for regulatory review ahead of planting the new woodland next autumn and winter.

Forestry England manages and cares for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests, shaping landscapes and forests for people to enjoy, wildlife to flourish and businesses to grow.