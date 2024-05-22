Forget Amber rain warning - Skegness is voted UK’s driest resort in new reseach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Skegness has been voted the UK’s driest resort in new research – just as the Met Office gave an Amber warning for rainfall!

The latest research comes from insurance company RIPE, who have revealed holiday destinations which see the least rainfall .

It comes ahead of the spring half term when many families will be planning a short break to the coast or countryside.

Ripe analysed historical Met Office data from 130 popular staycation spots to find which have the fewest rainy days each year, and are therefore most likely to offer a drizzle-free break.

Skegness has been voted the driest resort in new research.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top 10 can all be found on the east coast of the UK, which typically avoids much of the rainfall that blows in from the Atlantic.

Skegness

Topping the list was Skegness, which sees just 102 days of rain per year, according to Met Office data. In July and August, the Lincolnshire town typically experiences just 53mm of rain on average. Despite being voted the “worst” seaside town in the UK by many polls, Skegness offers the highest chance of a dry holiday.

By comparison, the wettest holiday spot was found to be Ullapool on the west coast of Scotland. The Highlands village sees more than double the average rainy days per year than Skegness, at 213.

Southend-on-Sea

With its famous pier (almost a mile in length!) and 100-year-old ‘Cliff Lift’ funicular, Southend-on-Sea is a classic British seaside destination for families. The resort welcomes more than six million visitors every year, which may be down to its excellent climate. It sees just 108 rainy days per year, with an average of 62.5mm of rainfall throughout July and August, making it the second driest UK holiday location on the list.

Aldeburgh

Aldeburgh came in third, seeing just 109 rainy days per year. Throughout the summer months of July and August, this equates to this decreases to just 64.7mm monthly rainfall. The Suffolk town comes alive throughout the warmer months, offering a well-renowned literary festival. It is often named amongst the UK’s prettiest and most cultural staycation spots.

Frinton-on-Sea

Another entry for Essex, with Frinton-on-Sea coming fourth on the list of driest UK staycation spots. The resort, which developed as a seaside escape during 19th century, experiences just 109 rainy days annually. During July and August, the town sees an average of 64.5mm of rainfall. This means plenty of dry days to soak up its many charms including a long sandy beach and beautiful countryside walks.

Margate, Kent

In fifth place in the list of driest holiday destinations is one of the UK’s first and most well-known seaside resorts – Margate. The Kent town offers an array of traditional seaside activities including a vintage amusement park, alongside more cultural activities such as the Turner Contemporary gallery. It sees 62mm rain on average during the summer months of July and August.