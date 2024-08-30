Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is about to start on transforming the former Sandilands golf course, near Sutton on Sea, into a 62-acre wetland nature reserve.

The £7.3 million eco-friendly project aims to create open water, islands, reedbeds and ponds to encourage more wildlife and migratory birds, such as marsh harriers and curfew sandpipers, to return to the coastal site.

It will also include walkways and boardwalks for ramblers, as well as a new hub for visitors, establishing a wildlife haven that people can enjoy all year round. It will also create a range of jobs and volunteering opportunities.

Sandilands Golf Club closed in 2018, and the course was acquired two years later by the National Trust, which has cared for the land ever since.

The former Sandilands golf course, near Sutton on Sea, is to be transformed by the National Trust into a wetland nature reserve in a project costing £7.3 million. (PHOTO BY: John Miller/National Trust Images)

Carl Hawke, a nature adviser for the trust, said: “The new wetlands will provide homes for a variety of wildlife, but will become an even more important site for migrating birds.

"Sandilands sits on the so-called ‘east coast flyway’ migration route, so the reserve will be a vital resting and refuelling stop for birds, such as the black-tailed godwit, spotted redshank and spoonbill, along with breeding birds, such as the avocet, lapwing, oystercatcher and bearded tit.

"It will also continue to provide homes to many of our well-loved local bird species, such as skylarks, meadow pipits, reed buntings and linnets.

"We are expecting Sandilands to attract a variety of wildlife. It is already a great place for rare plants, and our conservation work will help them too.

The popular SandiDunes cafe at Sandilands will remain open while the year-long work to develop the nature reserve takes place.

"Sandilands forms part of the National Trust’s increased commitment to protecting nature and tackling climate change.”

Kirsty James, general manager at Sandilands, said: “A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes. We’re looking forward to seeing the area provide a peaceful and calm space for people to walk, spend time with friends and family, and simply enjoy the beauty of nature and the outdoors.”

The new visitor hub will include a community space, a cafe and a renovated car park, income from which will go towards the conservation of the nature reserve.

The site will be sustainably managed to help reduce carbon emissions, supporting the National Trust’s pledge to become carbon net-zero by 2030.

The work will also be phased so that visitors can continue to enjoy walks across parts of the future reserve.

The car park will remain open throughout, and visitors can continue using the SandiDunes café kiosk at the northern tip of the reserve and visitor facilities.

A range of organised events and activities will also continue. These include weekly guided wellness walks and monthly dog-walks.

The project is supported by the Connected Coast initiative, which aims to maiximise the potential of the Mablethorpe and Skegness area through investment and improvement projects.

The two towns have successfully bid for money from the government’s Towns Fund, while the Sandilands project is also being part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which was set up as part of the government’s levelling-up agenda. This is all in addition to donations from the trust’s generous supporters.

Work on the infrastructure is due to be completed in the autumn of 2025 when the trust will let nature shape the transformation of the landscape while regularly maintaining the site to ensure it develops as a thriving wetland habitat.