According to the ITV, the Aurora Borealis was best visible in Whitley Bay on the north east coast but many parts of Lincolnshire also had sightings, including Hundleby, Burgh le Marsh and Wainfleet, as well as Skegness.

Many readers took to social media to share the spectacle and here are a few of the images.

So can you spot them tonight if you missed out on Friday?

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixontold the ITV the conditions that allowed the Northern Lights to appear on Friday night could be replicated tonight (Saturday), but that the exact location was still unknown.

“We still have to work out some details on where exactly that will be,” Mr Dixon said.

if you are lucky tonight it is believed the display will be visible around midnight looking north.

1 . NORTHERN LIGHTS Northern Lights - Skegness. Photo: Cheryl Curtis

2 . NORTHERN LIGHTS Northern lights - Skegness. Photo: Cheryl Curtis

3 . NORTHERN LIGHTS Northern Lights - Burgh le Marsh. Photo: Carolyn Smith