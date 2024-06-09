Gallery: Wildlife in Your Backyard

Organised by the Market Rasen Area Environment Group, there was a host of free activities to join in with, as well as animals to meet.

Group member Yvonne Horrocks said: “We are thrilled with how many people came along. We had more contributors this year so are ver happy with how it all went.

"We also took advantage of getting the theatre group thanks to West Lindsey.

"It is all about getting the environmental message out, as well as bringing people to the town.”

Your Rasen Mail was on hand to capture just some of the action.

1 . LOGO stall Angela Cutler (left) and Kim Wood on the LOGO (Lincolnshire Organic Gardeners Organisation) stall Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2 . Skilful work Archie and Ellen show their throwing skills Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3 . Rubbish show Rhubarb Theatre entertained with their informative show on recycling 'Collection Day' Photo: Dianne Tuckett