Gallery: Wildlife in Your Backyard

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 9th Jun 2024, 20:19 BST
A full day of family fun entertained in Market Rasen’s Bell Play Park on Saturday.

Organised by the Market Rasen Area Environment Group, there was a host of free activities to join in with, as well as animals to meet.

Group member Yvonne Horrocks said: “We are thrilled with how many people came along. We had more contributors this year so are ver happy with how it all went.

"We also took advantage of getting the theatre group thanks to West Lindsey.

"It is all about getting the environmental message out, as well as bringing people to the town.”

Your Rasen Mail was on hand to capture just some of the action.

Angela Cutler (left) and Kim Wood on the LOGO (Lincolnshire Organic Gardeners Organisation) stall

Archie and Ellen show their throwing skills

Rhubarb Theatre entertained with their informative show on recycling 'Collection Day'

Alexis and Bryony plant some sunflower seeds with Nell from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust to help bees, butterflies and birds.

