Garden birds are counting on you to take on Bird Watch

Twitchers are urged to “make it count” as the Big Garden Birdwatch begins next weekend.

Robin on a magnolia tree. Photo: Andy Hay (rspb-images.com)

RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, now in its 44th year, is the largest garden wildlife survey in the world and provides a snapshot of how garden birds are faring in the UK.

In 2022, nearly 700,000 people across the UK took part counting 11 million birds, with more than 10,000 people joining in here in Lincolnshire, and with birds now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters for this year’s event, set to take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 27, 28 and 29.

Advertisement

People in Lincolnshire are asked to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

Last year, the house sparrow was top of Lincolnshire’s rankings as the most commonly seen garden bird. The starling and blackbird completed the top three.

Advertisement

Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s Chief Executive, said: “The birds we see in our gardens, from our balconies, and in our parks, are a lively, colourful and endlessly fascinating part of all our lives, offering a real connection to the natural world.

“By taking part in the Birdwatch you, and hundreds of thousands like you, play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.

Advertisement

“With birds now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters. Join us for Big Garden Birdwatch 2023 and together let’s take action to protect and preserve our birds and wildlife for generations to come.”