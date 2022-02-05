Gibraltar Point is recruiting - offering wild time along Lincolnshire coast

Helping visitors to discover something new is one role of a volunteer at Gibraltar Point.

With preparations underway to develop the area around the Visitor Centre to include a new information point, a revamped Nature Centre and a wild garden, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is looking for people to join their visitor engagement team.

A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said: "Whether you would enjoy being that welcoming face, helping visitors to discover something new or engaging people with our wildlife and shorebirds, there are opportunities for you.

"It is also an opportunity for volunteers to make new friends, learn more about Lincolnshire’s wildlife and do something positive for the environment."

Spreading the word at Farmer Brown's Open Day.

Already there are a number of volunteers at Gibraltar Point who agree.

Jackie said: "My love of nature and being outdoors has been enriched since volunteering at Gibraltar Point."

Charlotte commented: "I feel privileged to be part of such a fantastic team, all whilst hopefully making a difference in some way to the amazing wildlife and their habitats and gaining extra knowledge along the way."

And Oscar added: "I thought I wouldn’t have enough knowledge but actually, you don’t need to be an expert, staff provide training opportunities and my knowledge has really improved."

The new volunteers would start this March. If you would like to find out more you can either visit the website at www.lincstrust.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer or get in contact with Vicki by emailing [email protected] or calling 01754 762763.

ABOUT GIBRALTAR POINT