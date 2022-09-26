Go on a Big Wild Walk for Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust

Go on a wild walk for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is joining with Wildlife Trusts’ across the country to are challenge nature lovers to join the Big Wild Walk this October.

Funds raised will contribute towards The Wildlife Trusts’ goal of protecting and connecting 30 percent of UK’s land and sea for nature by 2030.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants can create their own challenge, or use the number 30 as inspiration to:

Walk 30 minutes every day during the Big Wild Walk week – 24 to 30 October

Walk 30 km in three days

Walk 30 km in one day

Children can try the Hedgehog Challenge to walk 3km – the same distance a hedgehog can cover in a night.

The Wildlife Trusts’ supporters, Maddie Moate and Iolo Williams, who are known for championing nature and wildlife on television, are backing this year’s challenge.

Iolo Williams, Vice-President of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “Autumn is a brilliant time to get outside, enjoy a little adventure and marvel at the wonder of our natural world. Best of all, by signing up to the Big Wild Walk you can help nature too. Public support is crucial for getting projects off the ground that protect, create, and restore precious wild places. I hope many of you can join us in October.”

Maddie Moate, Ambassador for The Wildlife Trusts, said: “We all need to do our bit to help nature and what better way than setting yourself a challenge outdoors. For me, autumn is all about getting outside and enjoying the kaleidoscope of colour on the trees – it’s something I look forward to every year. Spending time in nature is proven to boost our own health and happiness too, so get your best walking shoes out and get involved!”

Two years ago, The Wildlife Trusts launched 30 by 30, a public appeal to raise money to put nature into recovery across at least 30 percent of land and sea by 2030. Funds raised from the Big Wild Walk will go directly towards nature recovery projects such as restoring wildflower meadows and planting seagrass.

Nikki Williams, director of campaigning and communities at The Wildlife Trusts, says: ”The Wildlife Trusts are undertaking a raft of projects to reverse alarming declines in wildlife and tackle the climate crisis – such as restoring peatlands, chalk grasslands and sand dunes.”