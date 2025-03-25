Going, going, gone! Dilapidated Skegness beach chalets are demolished

Going, going, gone! An area of Skegness seafront is to become a new green space following the demolition of dilapidated beach chalets.

The chalets along North Parade used to be a prominent feature of Skegness's seaside gardens landscape, especially after the arrival of the railways in 1873.

However, in recent years they became an eyesore as the Esplanade on which they were built also deteriorated.

In 2022, the Skegness Foreshore Masterplan offered developers the 'unique opportunity' of investing in five prime sites close to the Skegness seafront in a £2 million deal to help shape the future of the resort.

The Pier Field Chalets – 24 disused former chalets and facilities on land next to Skegness Pier, Pier Field and the foreshore waterway – were one of these sites.

Although there has been interest in the southern sights with the development of Starbucks and the soon to open new Travelodge, the unused chalet site has failed to attract any exciting projects.

There has been speculation locally about why the chalets have been removed, including to make way for the proposed pods for the homeless.

However, we are pleased to say we can now shed more light on what is happening.

A spokesperson from East Lindsey District Council, said: "The chalet units, which have stood redundant for a number of years and are at the end of their economic life, are being removed and the site is being reverted to a level grassed area of public open space.

"The demolition and removal of the existing units is to ensure safe enjoyment of the site and will enhance the overall setting in this part of the Foreshore for ongoing public use and access.

"The programme of demolition works is expected to complete by the Easter bank holiday this year."