Green Homes Grants now open to all property owners across East Lindsey

Phase 2 of the Grants is now open for applications in advance of the launch in July 2021.

This means that applications are now open to all property owners and landlords with properties in the East Lindsey area. Previously only properties in Skegness and Mablethorpe could apply.

The funding will allow us to improve just over 150 properties across the East Lindsey area. The project will run from July 2021 until December 31 2021.

The ELDC Climate Change and Environment Team would be delighted to hear from homeowners and landlords that would like to take advantage of the grant which is available to improve the energy efficiency of your home. Grants of up to £10,000 will be available to owner-occupiers and up to £5,000 to landlords - with landlords being required to fund one third of the cost of works themselves. Grant funding is limited so please don’t delay in contacting us.

To be eligible for the grant, your property must have an Energy Performance Rating of E, F or G and a household income of less than £30k or in receipt of certain benefit.