Grot-spot used as an illegal dumping ground for fly-tippers in Boston is finally cleared

A town centre grot spot – described as a ‘health and safety nightmare’ – has been transformed after the council intervened.

How the illegal dumping site looked before.

The privately-owned area at the back of the former Bambridges offices in Main Ridge West has been gradually filling up with household waste since the solicitors left the site in 2017.

A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council, which received a complaint about the site in October, said: “This has been used as a dumping ground by local residents and illegal fly-tippers causing a health and safety nightmare, dumping items such as shopping trolleys, cardboard and black bin bags full of waste piled high.”

The site is shielded by other properties in a built-up area, with easy access, making it a popular spot for fly-tippers.

The area was a hotspot for illegal fly-tipping in Boston.

The authority says its teams have, over the past year, been working “cross-departmental with officers working together and closely with property owners to clear up local fly-tipping hot spots and dumping areas”.

Coun Deborah Evans, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, said: “It is absolutely horrendous to see areas our teams work on in such a state. People purposely visit these areas thinking they are great places to store and dispose of their household waste, rather than following the proper disposal rules put in place for all of our residents, not just locally but countywide.

"Our cross-departmental working is key to solving problem areas such as this and I am really proud and grateful of the work in which they do. Solving health and safety nightmares such as this are key to the safety of our town.

"Not only is this illegal it is also not acceptable for anyone to dump their waste onto public or private land in this way. The team have worked closely with the property owner to get this cleared and resolved in a professional manner and to put in place means so this offence isn’t repeated.”

And after.... the council worked with the owner of the site to get it cleared of rubbish left there by residents and fly-tippers.

As reported by the Standard last month, frustrated residents say Boston has become ‘swamped’ with fly-tipping incidents, with many claiming the issue is affecting their day-to-day lives.

The borough has the highest number of fly-tipping cases in Lincolnshire – three times that of the larger district of East Lindsey.