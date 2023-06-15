Consultations are taking place regarding the environmental effects of onshore cable from a wind farm off the Lincolnshire coast.

Proposed routes of the cable which have been the subject of previous consulations.

Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind, the developer behind a proposed 1.5 GW wind farm 33 miles into the North Sea, is hosting the consultations in Wainfleet St Mary, Anderby Creek and Old Leake in response to findings of a previous consultation.

The project, which will provide enough electricity to power 1.6 million homes, is proposing to bring a cable ashore south of Anderby Creek.

Underground cables would carry the power from a landfall site close to Anderby Marsh to a new onshore substation either at Weston Marsh or Lincolnshire Node.

Following the previous consultations in November 2022 and February 2023, this round of consultations looks to gather comments on the Preliminary Environmental Information Report (PEIR).

The PEIR aims to help all interested parties understand the likely environmental effects of the project alongside the potential ways in which the project could be designed to address these effects.

Chris Jenner, Outer Dowsing Development Director said: “The Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind team believe that local knowledge is vital to the project as it can help us build the wind farm in the most socially and environmentally sensitive way. This is why we are keen to continue meeting with our communities and consultees so that we can incorporate their feedback into the project design.

“We are often asked where the project will connect to the National Grid. There are two connection options under consideration for the Project; Lincolnshire Node or Weston Marsh, but the connection point has not yet been confirmed by the National Grid. Therefore, we will continue to consult on design proposals for both options.”

Over 800 people attended the last public information day events. The feedback helped to shape the latest design proposals that will be available to view and provide feedback on the project’s website.

Consultation dates are:

Tuesday, June 20 – Wainfleet All Saints Coronation Hall, 2pm-8pm

Wednesday, June 21 – Anderby Village Hall, Sea Road, Anderby, 2pm-8pm

Thursday, June 22 – Old Leake Community Centre, Furlongs Lane, Old Leake, 2pm-8pm

Friday, June 30 – Butterwick Village Hall, Church Road, 2pm-8pm

Saturday, July 1 -Fosdyke Village Hall, Old Main Road, Fosdyke, 2pm-8pm