Hearings to be held over contentious plans for waste-powered renewable energy plant in Boston

The Boston Alterative Energy Facility would be based at the Riverside Industrial Estate, in Marsh Lane.

The facility would be fuelled by more than one million tonnes of ‘refuse derived fuel’ per year, which is sourced from residual ‘black bag’ household waste, arriving via ship.

It would create about 300 jobs during construction and 125 or so once operational and generate power equivalent to the annual energy demand of 206,000 homes – the equivalent of 66 per cent of Lincolnshire’s households.

In May, the Standard reported that Alternative Use Boston Projects Ltd had applied to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate for a development consent order to construct and operate the facility in the town.

Now, the Planning Inspectorate has announced that hearings and a site inspection will take place this month in relation to the plans.

Currently, two hearings are scheduled – one on November 23 in relation to the draft development order, and another the following day on environmental matters. Both are being held virtually. The site visit will take place the week before on November 17.

Numerous concerns have been registered over the proposals, from local residents over such issues as air pollution, noise, and odour, but also bodies including the Environment Agency, on such grounds as flood risk and the impact on marine ecology.

In July, members of Lincolnshire County Council’s planning and regulation committee voted in favour of the proposals, against officer recommendations.

In its representation, Boston Borough Council said: “As a general position statement, the council remains broadly supportive of the development, and believes that it can have a significant positive impact for the town, subject to any adverse impacts being appropriately eliminated or mitigated.”

For more information about the site visit and hearings, including how to take part, contact the Planning Inspectorate on [email protected] or 0303 444 5000.

A spokesman for the project said: “We have no further comment to make at this time.”