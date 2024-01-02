Heavy rain over the past day or two has triggered a number of flood alerts across Lincolnshire.

Flood Alerts in place. Photo: EA

Heavy rainfall has fallen over the past few days in the Bain Catchment and Lower River Witham, and there is a flood alert in place along the River Bain from Goulceby to Tattershall, including the River Waring, as well as tributaries in Woodhall Spa, Coningsby, South Kyme, and Bardney.

Flood alerts are also in place in the north of the county along the Lincolnshire East Coast near Theddlethorpe, on the Great Eau, Long Eau, Woldgrift Drain, and Willoughby High Drain, as well as Louth Canal from Louth to Tetney Lock, the Waithe Beck from Binbrook to Tetney Lock and their tributaries, including the River Lud in Louth.

Tributaries may also affect Utterby and Covenham St Mary.

Over near Market Rasen, heavy rainfall in the Rase and Upper Ancholme area has seen the Rivers Rase and Upper Ancholme rising, and the River Rase and tributaries from Market Rasen to Bishopbridge and the River Ancholme down to Bishopbridge have flood alerts in place

The River Steeping also has an alert in place between Tetford and Wainfleet, including Stockwith Mill, Partney, Croft and Wainfleet.

Tributaries may also affect Great Steeping.

The Environment Agency has said that there is currently flooding of low lying land and roads close to rivers, with river levels expected to remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

Forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

A statement said: “We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.