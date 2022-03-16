Help needed to tackle river rubbish along Boston’s River Witham

Volunteers pictured at a recent litter-pick event along the River Witham organised by Boston River Care.

Boston RiverCare group is inviting those with a passion for their local community and the natural environment to get in touch.

Formed and run by volunteers, the group tackles litter pollution which would otherwise persist in the environment, damaging wildlife and sometimes making its way to the oceans.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By looking after stretches of river in Boston, they are able to prevent this plastic pollution from having a negative impact on river and marine wildlife and helping to create a cleaner river for the local community to enjoy. The two clear-up events takes place this Saturday (March 19) from 10am-12pm at Windsor Bank south cul-de-sac, and next Saturday (March 26) 10am-12pm at Boston Rowing Club in Carlton Road, Boston. Jackie Lane, project assistant, Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service, said: “So, bring your boots and come along to one of our events. We provide all equipment and refreshments are available. We can’t promise good weather, but we promise a warm welcome.”

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways.