Heritage Lincolnshire announces details of exciting vision for Skegness town centre

An exciting vision for the town centre of Skegness has been released by Heritage Lincolnshire – with the promise residents will be able to see the first projects taking shape this year.

The Town Centre Transformation Town Deal project is funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Communities, the Connected Coast Town Deal Board and Local Government and being delivered by Heritage Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire’s foremost heritage-led regeneration charity.

It is the first grant scheme to enhance the heritage of Skegness and will result in a substantial pot of grant funding being made available to local businesses and property owners in Skegness Town Centre, specifically Lumley Road, the High Street and Tower Gardens.

The first projects are expected to be delivered on site this year.

Heritage Lincolnshire have been working with local businesses and architects to gain planning permission for seven reinstated shopfronts. The first four have received planning permission and now have approval from the Grants Panel to proceed with the project which should be on site very soon.

At Tower Gardens, the historic pleasure garden is to be restored to its former glory through a scheme of hard landscaping and planting, as well as making accessibility improvements to the site.

Finally, funding from the Town Centre Transformation Project is available to match money from Lincolnshire County Council and East Lindsey District Council to improve the highway between Skegness Station and the Foreshore down Lumley Road. This will involve the replacement of all bins, planting street trees and providing improvements to the public realm.

Matt Bentley, Senior Conservation Manager at Heritage Lincolnshire, said “Heritage Lincolnshire are very excited to enter the next phase of this project, which will be transformational for Skegness.

"The investment will improve the character and appearance of Skegness and will hopefully lead to further interest in the project.”

Chris Baron, Chair of the Connected Coast Board, said: “These works are set to significantly enhance Skegness, restoring building shopfronts, rejuvenating Tower Gardens, creating better public realm and street scenes, and ultimately, revitalising the town.

“It is fantastic to see that the delivery of the improvements is gathering pace, and I look forward to seeing the works progress throughout the year.”