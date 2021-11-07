High tide warning sees Boston Barrier floodgate close for the first time

The Boston Barrier closed for the first time this morning. It is pictured here after one of its test closures. Photo: Environment Agency.

This is the first time the barrier has been shut amid concerns for flooding, having only become fully operational last year.

A video on the Boston Barrier Facebook page was posted this morning showing the moment the massive floodgate was closed, alongside the comment: “In the small hours of the morning, whilst many were sleeping, the Boston Barrier primary gate was operated for the first time to protect the residents and properties in the town from a high tide.

“This is a momentous moment for Boston and comes just two years after the primary gate was delivered and installed in 2019.”

Image captured of the Boston Barrier as it was raised during the early hours of this morning (Sunday). Image: Environment Agency.

The Boston Barrier was constructed with the purpose of helping to protect some 14,000 homes from flooding due to high tides.

In 2013, hundreds of homes and businesses across the town were affected when a tidal surge caused the River Haven to burst its banks.