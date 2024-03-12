Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Herbie Hiley has applied to East Lindsey District Council to regenerate the site off Croft Bank in Wainfleet All Saints,

Proposals include the erection of a detached building to provide 10 retail/commercial/business units, erection of a detached toilet/shower block, erection of a maintenance/machine store, siting of six holiday lodges, excavation of land to form two fishing lakes and two wildlife ponds, Change of use of land to provide a caravan/motorhome sales area and touring caravan/motorhome site and construction of internal access roads and associated car park are also proposed. .

A supporting statement by Andrew Clover Planning and Design Ltd said the former 9-hole golf course, club restaurant and driving range were in poor condition.

The former golf centre closed in 2016.

Part of the site is being used for touring caravans, the statement said.

“The proposal seeks to regenerate The Elms to provide a high quality facilty for local residents and visitors,” it concludes.

"With the access being immediately off the A52it is unlikely that vehicles will approach the site through the village,” it states.

"The proposal will also not result in an adverse impact such as on the character of the area or on amenity.”

Proposed plans for the former golf course.

Wainfleet Parish Council said councillors had no objections were raised. “The council would wish to support the application in its current format,” the council said.

So far there are no comments from members of the public.

However, Lincolnshire County Council Highways called for additional information.

“We have concerns that the current access will not be sufficient for the proposal,” Highways stated. “A Simple Transport Statement is required detailing the current vehicle movements in/out fo the site comapred to those envisaged with the proposal.”

They also noted the Environment Agency (EA) had objected as the site lies within Flood Zone 3, which is land defined by the planning practice guidance, flood risk and coastal change section as having a high probability of flooding and said a drainage strategy would be needed.

"If people have not evacuated the lodges prior to the site being flooded, they would be trapped and reliant on evacuation by the emergency services,” the EA stated.