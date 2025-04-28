Householder pays £300 for roadside fly tipping

The fly tipped rubbish near Aslackby. Photo: SKDC

A £300 penalty has been paid by the owner of rubbish that was fly tipped in the countryside near a Sleaford area village.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four bin bags, a bag for life and an old pillow were left at the side of the road near Aslackby by someone who had promised a householder they would dispose of the waste for them.

However, South Kesteven District Council explains it is a householders’ responsibility to make sure none of their waste will be fly-tipped – and there are ways to check a waste carrier is legitimate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To check a waste carrier is genuine, people can call 03708 506 506 or check the register by visiting https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

The fly tipped rubbish resulted in a £300 fine. Photo: SKDC

In this instance, a £600 Fixed Penalty Notice was reduced to £300 for prompt payment.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “We identified and interviewed the householder, who had allowed his waste to be taken away without making the necessary checks.

“The incident, which shows a profound disrespect for both the environment and residents, could easily have been avoided and we would encourage the public to be both vigilant in reporting details of these crimes to us, and in ensuring they make the appropriate checks when choosing a private operator to take away their refuse. A genuine business will always be happy to provide their licence details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All fly tips reported to us are investigated, although we can only take enforcement action where we have the evidence to do so.

“If dumped waste is traced back to an individual, they could receive a fixed penalty notice, even if it was someone else who did the tipping.”

To help prevent incidents, SKDC provides domestic bin collections, bulky waste disposal and a service for business, with all details online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/bins or by calling 01476 406080, the same website and phone number for reporting tipping

Anyone who spots an illegal tip should report it online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping or call 01476 406080 so that the council can get to work and investigate at the earliest opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest penalty follows an incident earlier this year of rubbish left in a lay-by near Grantham which resulted in a £1,000 fixed penalty notice after South Kesteven District Council tracked them down.