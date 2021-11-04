Households thanked for near perfect paper and card recycling rates in North Kesteven

Dropping off paper and card from the purple-liidded bins at the depot. EMN-210311-170646001

Over 99 per cent of households’ bins presented last week could be emptied because they had only dry and clean paper and cardboard in, with 326 tonnes collected in total and initial sampling taken during these collections showing 98 per cent quality perfect paper and cardboard.

Council officials say the tonneage is less than the first collection, but this is more reflective of a normal period rather than the bumper first collection of paper and cardboard after bin deliveries from the beginning of August.

The paper and cardboard is recycled at a papermill in Kings Lynn meaning a low carbon footprint in terms of transportatio and a reduced demand on the planet’s natural resources.

NKDC teams will be out during the next collections of green-lidded bins this week to check for any problems. EMN-210311-170635001

Households are being asked to keep up this progress and teams will be out during the next collections of green-lidded bins next week to check for any problems.

They will leave tags where bins cannot be emptied because they have the wrong things in, and give advice on recycling wherever possible on the ground.

Council Leader Counc Richard Wright said: “I sincerely thank everyone who is trying their hardest to put only the right things in both their purple-lidded or purple and green-lidded recycling bins. It really does make a difference.

“We never want to leave a bin unemptied and know that despite all people’s best efforts at home there are many different items and materials out there which can cause confusion, such as soft plastics like carrier bags and food packaging which cannot go in green-lidded bins at home. We’ll be doing all we can to keep sharing advice so households feel empowered and have all the information they need, as we continue to focus on recycling together.

'Right thing, right bin' reminders on the side of collection lorries. EMN-210311-170656001

“Recycling right isn’t the only or best answer, but it is one really effective action we can all take right now to help the environment. When combined with other things, such as reducing our waste, this positive impact is even bigger.”

During the last green-lidded recycling week, which took place from October 11, contamination dropped from 33% to 16% thanks to households trying to put only the right things in their green-lidded bins.

Contamination is a problem growing across Lincolnshire and is at a level now affecting all recycling. When the wrong things go in recycling bins they transfer water, food residue and other contaminating substances onto otherwise good recycling in the bin or even the lorry load itself. This means less is recycled, which impacts on the environment, and it also causes increased costs from sorting, explains the authority.

Waste from the black bin goes on to be burned to generate electricity in North Hykeham, (if they cannot be reused, donated or taken to collection points). Very little waste in Lincolnshire goes to landfill.

The council’s Right Thing Right Bin leaflet contains information on what can and cannot go in all of your household bins. There is also a wealth of information on recycling at n-kesteven.gov.uk/recycling and this is being updated to help

create a new recycling hub on the website launching soon for residents to use anytime.

You can sign-up for a regular newsletter and updates at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/stayconnected

So, what cannot go in green-lidded bins?

At a glance, items which must not go in green-lidded bins include:

○ Paper and cardboard (such as paper, magazines, newspapers, greetings cards without glitter/foil, cereal packets, household packaging, etc. These should go in your purple or purple-lidded bin only, or in the black bin if damp, soiled or

shredded), never the green-lidded bin.

○ Any takeaway packaging (black bin only for this even if it looks clean, unless it is clear or light plastic which is rinsed and dry. Please do not put parts of packaging which look clean in the recycling – it should all go in the black bin.)

○ Tissues or kitchen roll (black bin only)

○ PPE such as masks (black bin only for these, bagged)

○ Batteries or electrical items (these should not go in any household bins as they cause a hazard, but taken to your local recycling centre instead).

○ Soft plastics such as plastic bags and bread bags (these can go instead to soft plastics collection points at various shops and supermarkets or the black bin if not possible)

○ Polystyrene (black bin only for this)

○ Clothes/textiles (these can go to your recycling centre or donation points, or if not possible can go in the black bin as a last option)

○ Food pouches and crisp packets (local Terracycle schemes may be able to help, or put in the black bin if not possible)

○ Black or brown plastic food trays (black bin only)