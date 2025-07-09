Hundreds of letters against Lincolnshire solar farms handed by councillor to government
Councillor Marianne Overton (Ind), who represents some of the areas where solar panels could be installed, delivered around 500 letters this week to Kerry McCarthy, the Under-Secretary for Net Zero.
However, the government looks unlikely to change course.
Several large-scale applications are currently being determined in Lincolnshire, including the Springwell, Leoda and Fosse Green projects in North Kesteven, potentially covering thousands of acres.
Coun Overton said: “The minister told me she supports solar on rooftops, but I’m not sure she properly realises the amount of farmland that is still being affected.
“These applications would affect very good farmland.”
She says she will also hand a petition with hundreds of signatures against the Springwell solar farm to North Kesteven District Council.
Major projects currently in the works for North Kesteven include the 3,100-acre Springwell project, the 2,400-acre Leoda project and the Fosse Green project, where the exact size hasn’t been confirmed.
Local campaigners against solar issues are urging residents to sign a national petition to ban large solar schemes on farmland and countryside, which has nearly 23,000 signatures.
“Large areas of countryside are threatened by these enormous developments, which we believe would ruin the landscape for decades to come,” it says.
The government has ruled out banning them on farmland, saying it wants to triple the amount of solar power produced by 2030 to 45GW.
“Solar power is key to our Clean Power 2030 ambition. We have no plans to ban solar on farmland,” it said in response to the petition.
“All projects go through a rigorous planning process. Increasing rooftop solar remains a top priority.”
EDF confirmed that it had bought the Gate Burton solar farm project in West Lindsey, which was confirmed last year, and was looking to begin construction in 2027.
