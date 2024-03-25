Christiaan Lowe's stunning shot of one of the Typhoons in action with rainbow vapour trail.Christiaan Lowe's stunning shot of one of the Typhoons in action with rainbow vapour trail.
In Pictures: Stunning photos capture RAF fighter jets creating 'rainbows' over Lincolnshire

The photos were taken during a training exercise from RAF Coningsby
By Gemma Gadd
Published 25th Mar 2024, 15:30 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 15:51 GMT

Up above the streets and houses, rainbows were flying high over Lincolnshire – thanks to the impressive manoeuvres of these fighter jets.

The stunning photos of RAF Typhoons creating multi-coloured vapour trails were taken by skilled photographers during a recent training exercise from RAF Coningsby.

The most advanced aircraft in the RAF’s arsenal, Typhoons can reach speeds of around 1,321mph - so it’s no wonder that they sometimes generate atmospheric phenomena.

The rainbow effect is thought to be created by an aircraft’s vapour trail and the extreme changes in air pressure and temperature created by its rapid movements, coupled with the effects of sunlight. The height of the aircraft and the angle at which it is viewed from in relation to the sun, are also key factors when it comes to being able to witness the brief rainbow effect.

Adding to the colourful spectacle of the training session on March 18 was the RAF station’s Union Flag-themed Typhoon jet - which was re-painted in the patriotic colour scheme last year.

The images we feature here, with kind permission, were taken by Christiaan Lowe, Colin Brammer and Steve P Raper. Click on their names to see their respective photography websites and profiles.

Mr Lowe, of Boston, tweeted some of his striking photos from the day, commenting: “A fantastic display practice by the RAF Typhoons team. Sometimes the weather is just perfect for a very dramatic rainbow display.”

• Have you captured anything unusual in the skies over Lincolnshire? Email [email protected]

Colin Brammer captured this stunning photo of one of the Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby.

1. Chasing Rainbows

Colin Brammer captured this stunning photo of one of the Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby. Photo: Colin Brammer

Steve Raper's stunning capture of a rainbow vapour trail from an RAF Typhoon jet over Lincolnshire.

2. Top Snap

Steve Raper's stunning capture of a rainbow vapour trail from an RAF Typhoon jet over Lincolnshire. Photo: Steve Raper

Christiaan Lowe's sharp snap of one of the RAF Typhoons practising over Lincolnshire.

3. Speedy

Christiaan Lowe's sharp snap of one of the RAF Typhoons practising over Lincolnshire. Photo: Christiaan Lowe

Another beautiful shot of the Typhoon's rainbow contrails by Colin Brammer

4. In the clouds

Another beautiful shot of the Typhoon's rainbow contrails by Colin Brammer Photo: Colin Brammer

