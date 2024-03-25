Up above the streets and houses, rainbows were flying high over Lincolnshire – thanks to the impressive manoeuvres of these fighter jets.

The stunning photos of RAF Typhoons creating multi-coloured vapour trails were taken by skilled photographers during a recent training exercise from RAF Coningsby.

The most advanced aircraft in the RAF’s arsenal, Typhoons can reach speeds of around 1,321mph - so it’s no wonder that they sometimes generate atmospheric phenomena.

The rainbow effect is thought to be created by an aircraft’s vapour trail and the extreme changes in air pressure and temperature created by its rapid movements, coupled with the effects of sunlight. The height of the aircraft and the angle at which it is viewed from in relation to the sun, are also key factors when it comes to being able to witness the brief rainbow effect.

Adding to the colourful spectacle of the training session on March 18 was the RAF station’s Union Flag-themed Typhoon jet - which was re-painted in the patriotic colour scheme last year.

The images we feature here, with kind permission, were taken by Christiaan Lowe, Colin Brammer and Steve P Raper. Click on their names to see their respective photography websites and profiles.

Mr Lowe, of Boston, tweeted some of his striking photos from the day, commenting: “A fantastic display practice by the RAF Typhoons team. Sometimes the weather is just perfect for a very dramatic rainbow display.”

• Have you captured anything unusual in the skies over Lincolnshire? Email [email protected]

1 . Chasing Rainbows Colin Brammer captured this stunning photo of one of the Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby. Photo: Colin Brammer

2 . Top Snap Steve Raper's stunning capture of a rainbow vapour trail from an RAF Typhoon jet over Lincolnshire. Photo: Steve Raper

3 . Speedy Christiaan Lowe's sharp snap of one of the RAF Typhoons practising over Lincolnshire. Photo: Christiaan Lowe