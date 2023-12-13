"It’s been a long fight but worth every moment” - Charles Street pond to reopen

​After months of campaigning, it has been announced that Louth’s fishing pond is set to reopen and will be run by a local group.

Charles Street pond in Louth is set to reopen. Photo: John Aron Photography

Campaigners have been fighting for over a year to have the pond at Charles Street Recreation Ground re-opened and properly maintained for the community, and there were discussions ongoing between East Lindsey District Council, who own the land, and Louth Town Council for the latter to take the recreation ground on as a community asset.

In October, ELDC announced that members would explore the opportunity of leasing the pond out to local community groups or interested parties, and campaigners even put together a promotional video to keep their message in the public’s conciousness.

But it was announced yesterday (Tuesday) that ‘The Charles Street Pit Fishing Association’ had been awarded the tender for the pond.

A spokesman for ELDC said: “Following a review of the recent submissions and meetings with the prospective applicants, we are pleased to announce that we have now awarded the tender to a local group, ‘The Charles Street Pit Fishing Association’.

“We will now be working with this group to arrange the safe re-opening of Charles Street Pond.”

Charles Street Pit Fishing Association is being formed as a constitutioned association to run the site working hard for the reopening in the spring of 2024.

​Town councillor Lynne Cooney, one of the driving forces behind the campaign, said she was “absolutely delighted” at the news:

"It’s been a long fight but worth every moment,” she said, “I’m immensely proud of our community who stepped up to make their feelings known, to Hope Sings Eternal who put the Madness inspired film together and to Louth Lions Jim Randall, Jason Adlam and the fishing group who spent many hours putting a strong bid together to secure the pond lease.