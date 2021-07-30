Join Ingoldmells beach clean and help keep coastline tip top for the summer

The community volunteer beach clean in Ingoldmells takes place on Friday, August 13, from 10am until 12 noon.

BeachCare has teamed up with the Lincolnshire Coastal BID to organise a community beach clean to address the issue of rubbish being left behind by visitors.

There have already been complaints about visitors leaving rubbish and it not being cleared away along a privately-owned stretch of beach.

And in spite pleas by East Lindsey District Council the problem remains.

Plastic bottles and film, confectionary wrappers, polystyrene, and takeaway waste are amongst the items being left.

These pose a risk to wildlife and beach users alike, as well as being unsightly and impacting the quality of the water that people love to swim in.

The BeachCare programme, delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water has been running for over a decade and encourages local communities to take responsibility for their coastal habitats, undertaking various activities focused on maintaining the beauty of our beaches and safety of wildlife.

Catherine Holborn from Keep Britain Tidy said: “Everyone is more than welcome to come along to make a difference to our marine environment.

“We would love for as many people to come along to help at Ingoldmells as possible, the more people actively clearing litter pollution means there is less left on the beach.”

Nicola Harvey from Anglian Water said: “The Anglian Water region has the longest stretch of coastline than any other water company, and we know how important it is for the economy and local communities. This is why we run schemes like BeachCare – our volunteering programme to keep beaches clear of litter - and why we’re proud that almost 90% of our bathing waters have been classified as ‘Excellent’ or ‘Good’.

BeachCare have several other teams active along the Lincolnshire coastline, from Cleethorpes to Skegness. Among them, is Sutton-on-Sea BeachCare, who, since the start of 2021, have undertaken 78 beach cleans, collected 512 cans, 618 plastic bottles, 33 glass bottles, 267 face masks, and filled 134 bags of litter pollution over 96 volunteering hours.

Volunteers are asked to meet outside Bibby’s Bar on the beach front. All equipment will be provided.

For more information and to join in with the beach clean email [email protected] or follow them on Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/RiverCare/