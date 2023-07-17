Kirton in Lindsey school give derelict space a new lease of life with a sensory garden

Pupils and staff at a Kirton in Lindsey school have helped give a derelict area a new lease of life by creating a sensory garden.

The project at Huntcliff School, led by additional needs teacher Tracy Collier-Murphy, was made possible by a huge community effort over the last 18 months.

The space had been occupied by a disused mobile classroom until 2021 and since then it has been derelict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tracy said: “I asked if I could make a sensory garden out of it and got the green light.

Kirton Lindsey builder Dave Capell, who helped transform the space, with Huntcliff School students

“We’ve involved the children with special needs at every stage.

“If they took ownership, I knew they would respect it. We discussed what it might look like and what they would like to see in it.

“They made a model and a colleague put a post out on Facebook appealing for support.”

Former student and builder Dave Capell answered the call.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dave, who left Huntcliff in 1979, said: “I’ve just loved being involved. I’ve been self employed as a builder since I was 19 and built a successful business.

“It’s just nice to give a little bit back.

“I just think there are so many problems to deal with in life and if these kids with SEN can chill out in a nice area like this, it can be nothing but helpful to them.”

Interim headteacher, Adam Edwards, congratulated everybody involved in the project.

He said: “A clean, beautiful, tranquil space has been created out of what was an eyesore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is now available to be used and I’m sure will become a popular space with children and staff.”

The project also won a first prize in the Lincolnshire Show’s Schools’ Challenge project.

Rosie Crust, Lincolnshire Agricultural Society education development manager, said: “They worked with the community to create it and their presentation to judges was excellent.

“What a transformation. It is wonderful that it is a sensory garden and beneficial to mental health.”

Advertisement

Advertisement